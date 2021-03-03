Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost: Piyush Goyal
FILE PHOTO: Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost: Piyush Goyal

1 min read . 03:39 PM IST PTI

  • The investments would help in reducing this cost to a more acceptable benchmark of 8 per cent, and that is 'the need of the hour today and India cannot be competitive as long as our logistics cost remain so high', Piyush Goyal said at the Maritime India Summit

NEW DELHI : Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost in the country as India cannot be competitive if this cost remains high.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost in the country as India cannot be competitive if this cost remains high.

He also said the investments in the Sagarmala project will boost the country's maritime infrastructure, expand freight corridors, make freight more cost-effective and bring down the current logistics cost, which is estimated to be about 13-14 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

He also said the investments in the Sagarmala project will boost the country's maritime infrastructure, expand freight corridors, make freight more cost-effective and bring down the current logistics cost, which is estimated to be about 13-14 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The investments would help in reducing this cost to a more acceptable benchmark of 8 per cent, and that is "the need of the hour today and India cannot be competitive as long as our logistics cost remain so high", he said at the Maritime India Summit.

The Sagarmala project aims at augmenting infrastructure in coastal areas of the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.