Politics
NMC to scrap physical counselling so students can't give donations to colleges
SummaryThe regulator plans to mandate medical colleges to conduct online counselling for admissions to eliminate the practice of students with low ranks securing admissions by paying hefty donation fees to colleges.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) is planning to do away with ‘physical counselling’ of students aspiring to get into medical colleges, a practice that has been misused.
