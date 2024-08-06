The Union minister of state for health and family welfare, Anupriya Singh Patel, recently informed Rajya Sabha that there has been an increase of 88% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 731 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 118% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,12,112 as of now. There is also an increase of 133% in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 72,627 till 31 July.