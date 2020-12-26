Subscribe
Home >Politics >Policy >Nepal elections could set back China’s goals
It remains to be seen how K.P. Oli, if voted to power after Nepal elections, will maintain a geopolitical balance between India and China. Photo: Reuters

Nepal elections could set back China’s goals

4 min read . 07:16 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Division in Himalayan nation’s Communist Party could allow a less pro-China party to take control

Nepal’s call for early elections could hurt China’s ambitions in the country as a split in the Himalayan nation’s ruling Communist Party could open the way for a less pro-China party to take control.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli called for the dissolution of the lower house of parliament over the weekend in a move to stop the infighting within his Nepal Communist Party.

