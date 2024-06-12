New age clothes soon. Govt plans phase-changing clothing technology to address India's climate challenges
The textiles ministry is working on developing technology that will allow the same set of clothes to be good for all seasons.
NEW DELHI:If you want to wear your stylish winter coat in the summer or a light summer jacket in the winter, there's help at hand. The textiles ministry is working on developing technology that will allow the same set of clothes to be worn in all seasons, saving you the periodic hassle of having to pack away clothes.