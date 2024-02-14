Politics
New avatar likely for GST compensation cess
Summary
- The cess, which is levied on products in the 28% GST slab such as aerated drinks, tobacco and automobiles, is set to expire in March 2026
The goods and services tax (GST) compensation cess expiring in March 2026 or before may be replaced with a new levy, if the GST Council feels more revenue is needed, two officials aware of discussions between the Centre and states said.
