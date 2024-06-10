New govt to carry forward key IT policies to adapt to evolving digital landscape
The government will likely prioritize notification of rules to implement the digital personal data protection law, setting up of a data protection board, public consultation on the proposed Digital India Bill that will replace the IT Act, 2000, and mapping out the AI Mission.
New Delhi: The new government, which took charge on Monday, is likely to carry forward key IT policies that it enacted or proposed in its previous term, people aware of the matter said, as India aims to overhaul its legal frameworks to adapt to a rapidly-evolving digital ecosystem.