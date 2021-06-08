NFRA considers settlement of disciplinary cases with auditors

NEW DELHI : Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has said it will take up with the government a proposal for settlement of disciplinary cases of auditors which would not require determination of professional misconduct.

NFRA’s assurance to work on such a scheme comes after a technical advisory panel set up by the watchdog made a strong case for it, saying that settlement of disciplinary matters will speed up enforcement action and reduce time. Also, capital market regulator Sebi has procedures for settlement under securities laws, the expert panel said in its recommendations.

NFRA has invited public comments on the recommendations, which broadly seeks to enhance the audit watchdog’s engagement with the stakeholders including experts, auditors and investors. Comments should reach the regulatory by 10 July.

The panel said in its recommendation that NFRA should consider the desirability and feasibility of a policy of settlement in disciplinary matters. At present, NFRA can debar an auditor or impose monetary penalty for misconduct, but it involves investigation and adjudication. This also could lead to litigation. The panel said that the US audit watchdog Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and UK’s Financial Reporting Council have provisions for settlement of disciplinary cases prior to adjudication.

In its preliminary response to the panel’s recommendation, on which public views are sought, NFRA said it appreciated the reasoning but pointed out settlement procedures require statutory backing. “NFRA will examine the matter further and take it up with the government appropriately, if found warranted. NFRA looks at a likely statutory settlement process as one element of a comprehensive stand-alone legislation that, ideally, should cover all aspects of NFRA’s functioning. This is the pattern that has been followed in the case of other regulators as well," the audit watchdog said.

“NFRA will work on the draft of such a law," the regulator said. NFRA has also sought feedback on a proposal to step up its engagement with stakeholders including investors, academics, chief financial officers and auditors.

The move is expected to please the audit services industry which has often complained about an expectation gap between what auditors do and what regulators expect from them when companies they certified faces instances of fraud or genuine financial collapse.

Auditors, who certify the financial statements of companies as true and fair accounts of the affairs of the entity, often say that regulators expect them to go beyond the scope statutory audit and conduct forensic audit or detective work to unearth frauds. This has been a constant source of friction between the government, various regulatory agencies and statutory auditors.

The panel set up by NFRA reviewed the regulator’s current engagement with stakeholders and recommended ways to enhance this to continuously improve the quality of all corporate financial reporting in the country.

“Engagement with stakeholders will result in a better understanding of the stakeholders’ concerns and the Authority’s expectations," the panel recommended. “Wherever possible, the Authority’s Chairperson and members may make use of speeches in industry or other forums to communicate their thinking on matters of interest to the stakeholders," the panel said.

