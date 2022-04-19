NFRA may get more teeth to act against audit lapses

The audit regulator may get powers to seek information from directors, key managerial people and company promoters and take action against them when a statutory auditor is being investigated for a violation of law, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity. This means that in case of a collective failure or a fraud involving collusion between the auditor and the company’s top brass, the auditor will not be the only one who will face regulatory action.

