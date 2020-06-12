The National Highways Authority of India on Friday said it has is unique cloud based and artificial intelligence powered big data analytics platform --Data Lake and Project Management Software--,which will expedite decision-making process and reduce pending disputes.

“With advance analytics, the Data Lake software will forecast the delays, likely disputes and will give advance alerts. Thus, apart from expediting the decision making, it will also facilitate in taking correct and timely decisions as the system is likely to predict financial impacts of different alternatives based on the historical data. This will reduce a lot of disputes," an official statement said.

NHAI has several pending arbitration cases, with huge amount of claims. According to the highways authority, most of the disputes are generic in nature, which includes delay in handing over of encumbrance free site, idling charges of plant, machinery, equipment, manpower and delay in decisions etc, among others.

“These disputes can be minimized as the Data Lake software has provisions to keep track and check on all these constraints and will ensure work is carried out within the deadlines in a transparent manner. As all processes are going to be portal-based, decision-making is going to be faster and will eventually diminish chances of litigation in future," it said.

