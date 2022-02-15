For NHAI, the future is in InvITs

NHAI officials said that NHAI InvIT plans to raise more than ₹20,000 crore through follow-up offerings. So far the government has permitted NHAI to bid out completed road projects under the toll operate transfer (ToT) model that has received a good response from investors and helps NHAI to get upfront payment on its projects. “InvIT is a medium that is available to us to monetize. But NHAI should not have a monopoly under this instrument. It cannot say that all projects being monetized be transferred to its infra trust alone. I must be able to sell all my assets in an open option and transfer it to whoever gives the best. NHAI InvIT can also participate in the auction and then issue its units to the public," Aramane said.