New Delhi: The National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) has recommended that India’s top drug advisory body reject licence applications for manufacturing, importing and marketing new nicotine pouch formulations in 2mg, 4mg and 6mg strengths, citing concerns that the small, tobacco-free, flavoured sachets could undermine the country’s efforts to curb nicotine use and protect public health, according to two government officials and a government document reviewed by Mint.
India moves to block new nicotine pouch formulations amid addiction risks
SummaryIndia’s National Tobacco Control Programme has urged the rejection of licenses for manufacturing nicotine pouches, warning they could foster nicotine addiction among youth. Health officials stress that effective cessation methods should be prioritized as these products pose independent health risks.
New Delhi: The National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) has recommended that India’s top drug advisory body reject licence applications for manufacturing, importing and marketing new nicotine pouch formulations in 2mg, 4mg and 6mg strengths, citing concerns that the small, tobacco-free, flavoured sachets could undermine the country’s efforts to curb nicotine use and protect public health, according to two government officials and a government document reviewed by Mint.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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