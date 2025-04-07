FM Sitharaman’s UK, Austria visit to strengthen economic ties, enhance cooperation: Finance ministry

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins a six-day official visit to the UK and Austria on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen economic ties, enhance financial sector cooperation and attract more foreign investment, the finance ministry said on Monday.

During the visit, which runs through 13 April, the finance minister will co-chair the 13th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in London alongside her counterpart, chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves, on 9 April.

The dialogue—a key ministerial forum between the two countries—will focus on strengthening collaboration in financial services, investment flows, regulatory frameworks, and digital payments infrastructure, including UPI (Unified Payments Interface) interoperability.

“The key priorities of the 13th EFD dialogue for the Indian side include cooperation in IFSC GIFT City, investment, insurance and pension sectors, FinTech and Digital economy, and mobilizing affordable and sustainable climate finance,” the ministry said.

“On the sidelines of India-UK 13th EFD, finance minister Sitharaman will engage in bilateral meetings with key dignitaries, and participate in investor roundtables and other meetings with heads of key financial institutions and companies,” it added.

In addition to the EFD, Sitharaman will address an India-UK Investor Roundtable in London, where she is expected to present India’s investment climate to a gathering of chief executives from British pension funds, insurance companies, banks and other financial institutions.

The roundtable is being co-hosted by the UK secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds, in partnership with the City of London.

The two sides are also slated to launch joint reports and unveil new initiatives aimed at fostering long-term collaboration in capital markets and green finance.

In Austria, Sitharaman is scheduled to meet with several top Austrian leaders, including Christian Stocker, who recently took over as chancellor, and his finance minister Markus Marterbauer.

A special business session co-chaired with Austria’s minister for economy, energy and tourism, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, will spotlight investment opportunities in India’s growing infrastructure, manufacturing and renewable energy sectors.