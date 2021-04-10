Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >No holding back exams or academic activity: Karnataka Deputy CM

No holding back exams or academic activity: Karnataka Deputy CM

Premium
Students who have been unable to pay the previous academic year’s fees in full, are receiving transfer certificates (TC) from city-based private schools by post (HT FILE)
1 min read . 05:42 PM IST PTI

  • Online classes would be started quite early, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said adding: It would be mandatory for students either to attend online or offline classes.

BENGALURU : Karnataka government on Saturday made it clear that it would not hold back any examination or stop academic activities due to COVID-19.

Karnataka government on Saturday made it clear that it would not hold back any examination or stop academic activities due to COVID-19.

"The examinations at university-level, including degree, post-graduation, engineering, diploma and all other courses, will be conducted as per schedule. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters here. Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the academic activities for the year 2021-22 have already been delayed and there should not be further delay.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The examinations at university-level, including degree, post-graduation, engineering, diploma and all other courses, will be conducted as per schedule. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters here. Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the academic activities for the year 2021-22 have already been delayed and there should not be further delay.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

If delayed, the cycle of course period, test, results, employment, further studies would get cut, he said. Measures have been taken to ensure the academic activities for the year 2021-22 are not affected, he said.

"After the completion of the examinations that are being conducted now, there will be no summer holidays. Functioning of the classes will begin immediately and there will be both offline and online classes," he said.

Online classes would be started quite early, Narayan said adding: It would be mandatory for students either to attend online or offline classes. He, however, said the universities and colleges have to follow the standard operating procedure to check the spread of the disease.

According to him, the Integrated Learning Management System (LMS) has already been implemented in view of COVID-19. "Students are facilitated to learn from the locations wherever they are and 2.70 lakh tablet PCs have been distributed," Narayan pointed out.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.