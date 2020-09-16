Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan who responded to the questions also said that the Indian government “accords the highest priority to India’s relations with our neighbouring countries. India is an active political and economic partner of its neighbours and is involved in various projects, including development projects with these countries. India also has extensive education, culture, trade and investment linkages with neighbouring countries. India’s relations with other countries stand on their own footing and are independent of the relations of those countries with third countries."