Noida, Greater Noida: UP govt to bring an ordinance to regulate rent, tenant, landlord's rights2 min read . 09:08 PM IST
- Details of tenants may not be shared with the authority if the duration of the tenancy is for less than 12 months
Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to promulgate a tenancy-related ordinance aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of both the landlords and tenants and check disputes between them.
The ordinance was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday night and is likely to receive Governor Anandiben Patel's assent soon, said an official on Saturday.
Provisions under the new ordinance. Here are the main pointers:
