New York City will require residents to be fully vaccinated to access indoor dining, entertainment and fitness -- a stricter rule than the current requirement for people to have received at least one dose.

“Vaccine mandates are the one thing that really breaks through," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC Monday. “Let’s lean into it even more."

The new rule goes into effect on Dec. 27. Kids age 5-11 will also be required to have at least one shot to enter restaurants, de Blasio said.

The city has seen a post-Thanksgiving rise in Covid-19 infections in addition to its first few cases of the omicron variant. The cases so far appear to be unrelated, according to governor Kathy Hochul, but officials have warned people to assume there is already community spread.

“We have to assume community spread at this point," de Blasio said. “Omicron is here."

The city last week strengthened its recommendation for residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status and announced additional vaccine mandates on childcare workers and private school employees.

