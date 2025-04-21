Politics
Govt may extend scheme for seismic survey of oil and gas reserves till FY27
Summary
- This emphasis on discovering domestic oil and gas production comes at a time when India's consumption of petroleum products has been hitting record levels in the past few years and is expected to remain robust.
New Delhi: The Centre may extend its scheme to incentivize seismic surveys of sedimentary basins for mapping of oil and gas deposits by another year, said two people in the know of the development, amid a focus on finding new reserves to boost energy security.
