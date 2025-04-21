Govt may extend scheme for seismic survey of oil and gas reserves till FY27

The House panel on petroleum and natural gas under the chairmanship of Sunil Dattatrey Tatkare, Lok Sabha member from Raigad, Maharashtra, recommended the government closely monitor progress under the scheme and make efforts for completion of 2D seismic surveys in a time-bound manner so that availability and interpretation of geoscientific data can be offered to attract global investors for more proactive participation in the Indian exploration and production sector, particularly for deepsea and ultra-deepsea exploration of hydrocarbon resources.