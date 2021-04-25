Oil ministry tells ONGC to sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services

The note said that to reduce dependence on import of crude oil and gas, the ministry has set the domestic production target of 40 million tonnes of crude oil and 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas by 2023-24. The bulk of the targeted domestic production for 2023-24 is expected to come from ONGC, which is required to contribute 70 per cent of the domestic production (28 million tonnes of oil and 35 bcm of gas by 2023-24).