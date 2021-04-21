Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that arrangements for 1550 MT of oxygen have been made in the state as 15% of currently active cases may need oxygen. "We're anticipating that 15% of currently active cases may need oxygen. As of now, we have arrangements of 1550 MT of oxygen in the state. We're trying to distribute the same through Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). We're also expecting the Oxygen which Govt of India will import," said Tope.

Maharashtra is currently producing 1250 liquid oxygen this oxygen will be used for 100 per cent for medical usage only, Tope further added.

"Even if PM Modi has said that lockdown is the last option but the increasing numbers in the state are putting pressure on healthcare. So we all cabinet ministers are in the view of lockdown in the state for break the change. It is important to impose a lockdown and Chief Minister will make an announcement today or tomorrow. We don't want to lock inter-district movements but it will be strict," he added.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country as it is reporting the highest number of cases across the country. Meanwhile, 62,097 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry.

Meanwhile, at least 22 patients died on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

"As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank," he told reporters.

He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

