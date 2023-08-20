Onion farmers protest Centre's 40% duty on export, halts auction in Maharashtra

Onion farmers protest Centre's 40% duty on export, halts auction in Maharashtra1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Indian government imposed 40% duty on onion exports till 31 December 2023, triggering protests by farmers amid fears of price crash.
Indian government on Saturday announced that they would imposed 40% duty on export of onions, which is facing rising asking price within the country. On Sunday, Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district farmers halted the process of auctioning onions to protest Centre's decision.