Consumer affairs ministry cancels e-gaming study planned for framing new rules
Summary
- As per the plan, the findings of the research were to be used to frame guidelines for protecting consumers in online gaming.
- The report was also supposed to assist the industry in ensuring the optimal use of technology to minimize risks.
New Delhi: The department of consumer affairs (DoCA) has decided to withdraw from framing guidelines for e-gaming and cancelled a planned study for protecting the growing number of online gamers, two people aware of the developmen said, after draft rules were issued by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).