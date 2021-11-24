OPEC weighs shift in oil policy after crude release

The U.S. said Tuesday that it and a handful of other countries would tap their national strategic petroleum reserves amid high oil and gasoline prices. The move came after repeated attempts by Washington to convince the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of Russia-led oil producers to open up their taps. The two groups, which call themselves OPEC+, are set to meet next week to review a long-term deal they reached earlier this year to boost their collective oil output.