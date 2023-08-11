Amit Shah announces overhaul of criminal laws, repeals sedition: Here's how internet responded1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the sedition law now stands repealed and is being replaced with Section 150 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced bills in the Lok Sabha for the overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws. The new bills will replace Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Sakshya. The highlight of the bills is the repeal of major colonial-era laws including sedition.
Ashwani Dubey was pointing towards the recent recommendation of the Law Commission of India which asserted that the sedition law should not be repealed and rather made more stringent. One of the recommendations of the Law Commission was to increase the punishment under the law from 3 years to 7 years.