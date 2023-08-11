comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 14:56:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.65 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.9 -2.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.45 -0.75%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,174.75 3.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.1 0.27%
Business News/ Politics / Policy/  Amit Shah announces overhaul of criminal laws, repeals sedition: Here's how internet responded
Back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced bills in the Lok Sabha for the overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws. The new bills will replace Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Criminal Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Sakshya. The highlight of the bills is the repeal of major colonial-era laws including sedition.

Amit Shah said that the sedition law now stands repealed and is being replaced with Section 150 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Section 150 of the new act prescribes measures against those endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The development is significant as sedition was one of the most controversial laws of modern India with the ruling government accused of targeting its opponents under the law from time to time. The doors of the courts were knocked several times questioning the relevance of colonial-era law which was promulgated by Britishers to crush the Indian independence moment.

In May 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that the sedition law will remain on hold under the Centre completes the review of colonial relics in our legal system. The apex court asked the Centre and state government to not register any new cases under sedition.

How internet has reacted to the development?

“While the Centre says the #sedition law has been repealed, it has been brought in the form of another provision under the Bharatiya Sanhita Suraksha Bill. Section 150 of BSSB apparently accepts Law Commission's recommendation to enhance alternative punishment to 7 yrs from 3 yrs," Supreme Court lawyer Ashwani Dubey said.

Ashwani Dubey was pointing towards the recent recommendation of the Law Commission of India which asserted that the sedition law should not be repealed and rather made more stringent. One of the recommendations of the Law Commission was to increase the punishment under the law from 3 years to 7 years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout