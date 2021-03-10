Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Parliament passes Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Parliament passes Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The bill will replace an ordinance issued on November 4, 2020.
1 min read . 03:30 PM IST PTI

  • The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed through voice vote in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 12, 2021

NEW DELHI : Parliament on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend the arbitration law.

Parliament on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend the arbitration law.

On Wednesday, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed through voice vote in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 12, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On Wednesday, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed through voice vote in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 12, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The bill will replace an ordinance issued on November 4, 2020. The bill seeks to ensure that all stakeholders get an opportunity to seek unconditional stay on enforcement of arbitral awards where the agreement or contract is "induced by fraud or corruption".

Immediately after passage of the Bill, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the Rajya Sabha till Monday as opposition parties continued raising slogans demanding discussion on the three farm laws.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had disallowed notices of suspension of business of the day to take up discussion on farm laws which led to adjournment of proceeding till 12 noon and then again till 2 pm.

Replying to the Bill in the House, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it makes the provision to avoid payment of tax payers' money as award in those cases where the agreement or contract is "induced by fraud or corruption".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.