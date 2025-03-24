New Delhi: A parliamentary standing committee has called for more government drug outlets to be opened in the north-eastern states and Union territories, expressing concern over their uneven distribution.

The objective of these Jan Aushadhi Kendras is to provide quality generic medicines that are 50-80% cheaper than branded drugs.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras are established under the central government scheme Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), implemented by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

While the central government aims to open 15,000 kendras by 31 March, the standing committee on chemicals and fertilizers reveals that certain regions have a significantly lower number, with only nine kendras in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, two in Ladakh, one in Lakshadweep, 56 in Manipur, 25 in Meghalaya, 15 in Mizoram, 22 in Nagaland, 12 in Sikkim and 29 in Tripura.

The committee recommended an immediate and structured expansion of the network, with a special focus on the states and Union territories where their presence is minimal.

For fiscal year 2025-26, the Union government has approved an allocation of ₹335.50 crore for the implementation of the Jan Aushadhi scheme.

“Given the objective of providing affordable medicines to all, the committee believes that this distribution pattern needs urgent attention,” stated the committee.

It said that considering India’s large population of over 1.4 billion people, the current total of 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras translates to approximately one outlet per 93,000 people, which may not be sufficient to meet the healthcare needs, especially in rural and remote areas.

“There is no clear assessment of the actual number of JAKs (Jan Aushadhi Kendras) required to adequately serve the population, particularly in underserved regions with geographical challenges. Additionally, the absence of a comprehensive expansion strategy for JAKs in such areas suggests the needs for a more proactive approach by the Department,” the committee noted.

“The department should undertake feasibility studies, demand assessments and consultations with stakeholders to determine the optimal number and location of additional kendras. The committee urges the department to formulate a time-bound action plan ensuring that every district has an adequate number of kendras, taking into account population density, healthcare access and regional challenges,” it said.

