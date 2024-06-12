After government formation, focus on parliamentary committees
It is expected that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may hold the chairmanship of key parliamentary panels of home, finance, IT, defence, and external affairs to maintain policy continuity and quick rollout of reforms initiatives, experts said.
New Delhi: After allocating portfolios of the council of ministers, the next big task before the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to reconstitute a host of parliamentary committees that form the backbone of the country's law-making process, and provide crucial inputs to the governance machinery.