How to game the system: Pharmacy colleges found faking principal, faculty

“The inspections have been made totally virtual and been linked up through QR Code. The inspection guidelines are not being followed properly. During the inspection, the faculty and principal are not wearing QR code-based smart card. As a result, we are observing different people with different names, doing fraudulent practices. All the valid information is linked to the QR code-based smart card provided by the PCI and hence it is a transparent way to verify the records," said an official familiar with the matter.