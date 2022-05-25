This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'India is committed to the WTO's efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system to ensure free and fair trade among member countries,' Piyush Goyal said
India on Tuesday reiterated its support for strengthening the multilateral trading system. This was after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos
"India is committed to the WTO's efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system to ensure free and fair trade among member countries," Piyush Goyal said as reported by PTI.
Piyush Goyal also met Swiss State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch and exchanged views on enhancing India-Switzerland trade ties.
"India is an attractive market for Swiss cutting-edge technology and expertise to achieve scale and serve the world," the minister tweeted later.
Piyush Goyal also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and held talks on ways to further strengthen and renew Indo-Dutch ties by expanding business and investment opportunities while also exploring prospects of joint cooperation between the two countries.
He also met UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Indian Energy Alliance Executive Director Fatih Birol; Denmark's Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Simon Kollerup; and Bangladesh's Private Industry and Investment Adviser to PM Salman F Rahman.