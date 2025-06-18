Piyush Goyal visits UK to fast-track FTA, strengthen economic ties

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal began a two-day official visit to the UK on Wednesday, seeking to fast-track the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and advance broader economic cooperation, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The visit follows a joint commitment by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer to conclude the trade pact, which has been under negotiation for over two years.

Goyal’s packed agenda reflects New Delhi’s intent to fast-track the deal and strengthen ties with a key Western partner. During his visit, he will hold bilateral talks with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to review the FTA’s progress and draw up a time-bound roadmap for its conclusion and implementation.

Goyal is also scheduled to meet Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to discuss macroeconomic coordination, financial cooperation, and ways to facilitate two-way investments. Separately, discussions with UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy will explore opportunities in creative industries and innovation-focused sectors, areas increasingly seen as future growth drivers for both economies.

In addition, Goyal will participate in multiple sessions at the India Global Forum (IGF), including the Mainstage Plenary, the Future Frontiers Forum, and a closed-door roundtable titled From Agreement to Action: UK–India FTA. The forum will bring together business leaders, investors, and policymakers to map out the next phase of India-UK economic engagement.

A significant part of the visit will focus on industry interactions, with Goyal slated to meet leading CEOs and stakeholders from sectors such as fintech, logistics, shipping, and advanced manufacturing to strengthen trade ties and attract fresh investments into India.