Subscribe

Piyush Goyal visits UK to fast-track FTA, strengthen economic ties

With political backing from Modi and Starmer, Goyal’s talks aim to fast-track the long-pending FTA and deepen economic ties across trade, investment, and innovation.

Rhik Kundu
Published18 Jun 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Piyush Goyal's visit follows a joint commitment by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer to conclude the trade pact, which has been under negotiation for over two years.
Piyush Goyal's visit follows a joint commitment by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer to conclude the trade pact, which has been under negotiation for over two years.(ANI)

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal began a two-day official visit to the UK on Wednesday, seeking to fast-track the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and advance broader economic cooperation, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The visit follows a joint commitment by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer to conclude the trade pact, which has been under negotiation for over two years.

Also read: India-UK FTA talks: Piyush Goyal to meet British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds to finalise trade deal

Goyal’s packed agenda reflects New Delhi’s intent to fast-track the deal and strengthen ties with a key Western partner. During his visit, he will hold bilateral talks with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to review the FTA’s progress and draw up a time-bound roadmap for its conclusion and implementation.

Goyal is also scheduled to meet Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to discuss macroeconomic coordination, financial cooperation, and ways to facilitate two-way investments. Separately, discussions with UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy will explore opportunities in creative industries and innovation-focused sectors, areas increasingly seen as future growth drivers for both economies.

Advertisement

Also read: Goyal discusses trade, FTA prospects with Sweden in push to deepen economic ties

In addition, Goyal will participate in multiple sessions at the India Global Forum (IGF), including the Mainstage Plenary, the Future Frontiers Forum, and a closed-door roundtable titled From Agreement to Action: UK–India FTA. The forum will bring together business leaders, investors, and policymakers to map out the next phase of India-UK economic engagement.

A significant part of the visit will focus on industry interactions, with Goyal slated to meet leading CEOs and stakeholders from sectors such as fintech, logistics, shipping, and advanced manufacturing to strengthen trade ties and attract fresh investments into India.

Also read: Piyush Goyal sets TEPA roadmap, urges Swiss industry to tap India’s growth

Advertisement

"The visit comes at a pivotal moment for India–UK relations," the official statement said, adding that Goyal’s engagements aim to “reinforce mutual trust, unlock new pathways of cooperation, and advance a shared commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and high-impact economic growth.”

 
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsPolicyPiyush Goyal visits UK to fast-track FTA, strengthen economic ties
Read Next Story