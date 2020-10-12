Plan to decongest Delhi in works: RLDA

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is working on a ₹900-crore investment plan to revamp the road network in and around New Delhi railway station to help ease congestion. The initiative is part of the New Delhi station redevelopment programme.

“We will develop an exclusive road network for decongesting the area around New Delhi station so that people don’t have to go around Connaught Place to reach the station," said RLDA vice chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja in an interview.

The Indian Railways is focusing on modernizing and transforming key railway stations across the country and turn them into commercial hubs, under its ambitious asset monetization programme.

The process of request for qualification (RFQ), in which bidders will be pre-qualified and shortlisted, is expected to roll out in November, Dudeja said. The project will be implemented in phases, including station redevelopment, development of associated infrastructure, relocation of social infrastructure, and refurbishment of railway offices and quarters.

“We are doing a master plan for the entire area around New Delhi station…we will come up with an integrated township, along with a world-class road network. In phase-1, the station will be redeveloped, and in the second phase, colony redevelopment will start after bidding out the station. The second phase will only start in 2021-22." Dudeja said.

The entire project will be developed on a public private partnership model and will be completed in four years, he said. The estimated cost of the project is ₹6,500 crore.

Last month, RLDA had said a pre-bid meeting was held on the redevelopment of the railway station, which saw ‘enthusiastic participation’ from 20 companies, including France’s Socié té Nationale des Chemins de Fer, Arabian Construction Co., Anchorage Infrastructure, the Adani Group, and GMR.

RLDA is a statutory authority under the railway ministry and develops vacant railway land for commercial use.

“We are targeting to bid out 20 railways stations and 21 colonies in this financial year, depending upon how the covid-19 situation pans out. We will go out in a big way in these two areas," Dudeja said.

