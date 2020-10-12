Home >Politics >Policy >Plan to decongest Delhi in works: RLDA
RLDA is working on a ₹900-crore investment plan to revamp the road network in and around New Delhi railway station. (Mint)
RLDA is working on a 900-crore investment plan to revamp the road network in and around New Delhi railway station. (Mint)

Plan to decongest Delhi in works: RLDA

2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 05:36 AM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The Indian Railways is focusing on modernizing and transforming key railway stations across the country and turn them into commercial hubs, under its ambitious asset monetization programme
  • RLDA is a statutory authority under the railway ministry and develops vacant railway land for commercial use

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is working on a 900-crore investment plan to revamp the road network in and around New Delhi railway station to help ease congestion. The initiative is part of the New Delhi station redevelopment programme.

“We will develop an exclusive road network for decongesting the area around New Delhi station so that people don’t have to go around Connaught Place to reach the station," said RLDA vice chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja in an interview.

The Indian Railways is focusing on modernizing and transforming key railway stations across the country and turn them into commercial hubs, under its ambitious asset monetization programme.

The process of request for qualification (RFQ), in which bidders will be pre-qualified and shortlisted, is expected to roll out in November, Dudeja said. The project will be implemented in phases, including station redevelopment, development of associated infrastructure, relocation of social infrastructure, and refurbishment of railway offices and quarters.

“We are doing a master plan for the entire area around New Delhi station…we will come up with an integrated township, along with a world-class road network. In phase-1, the station will be redeveloped, and in the second phase, colony redevelopment will start after bidding out the station. The second phase will only start in 2021-22." Dudeja said.

The entire project will be developed on a public private partnership model and will be completed in four years, he said. The estimated cost of the project is 6,500 crore.

Last month, RLDA had said a pre-bid meeting was held on the redevelopment of the railway station, which saw ‘enthusiastic participation’ from 20 companies, including France’s Socié té Nationale des Chemins de Fer, Arabian Construction Co., Anchorage Infrastructure, the Adani Group, and GMR.

RLDA is a statutory authority under the railway ministry and develops vacant railway land for commercial use.

“We are targeting to bid out 20 railways stations and 21 colonies in this financial year, depending upon how the covid-19 situation pans out. We will go out in a big way in these two areas," Dudeja said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18. (PTI)

Indian Railways to resume New Delhi- Katra Vande Bharat Express

2 min read . 10 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout