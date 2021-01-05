The procurement will be done by the Central Medical Supply Store (CMSS) – an autonomous body of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “A total of 162 plants with total capacity of 154.19 MT are to be installed in 32 States/UTs. The government hospitals where these plants are to be installed have been identified in consultation with the States/UTs concerned. The plants have a warranty for first 3 years. For the next 7 years, the project includes CAMC (Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract)," the PMO said.