The union cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ for augmenting city bus operation under which 10,000 e-buses will be deployed across cities in the country.

During a briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Union Minsiter Anurag Thakur says "PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. ₹57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country".

Union Minister Anurag Thakur further said, "Out of ₹57,613 crores, ₹20,000 crores will be provided by the Central government. The scheme will cover cities with 3 lakhs and above population. Under this scheme, city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will be done. This scheme will support bus operations for 10 years."

The scheme will cover cities of 3 lakh and above population and priority will be given to cities not having organised bus services. Ten thousand e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities. Infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives.

The shares of JBM Auto climbed over 10% which manufactures e-buses went up to ₹1474.45 then pared gains to close at 1435 after the cabinet decision.

Shares of companies that investors expect to benefit from the plan rose after the news. Electric bus makers Olectra Greentech and JBM Auto closed up 8.8% and 10.1% respectively.

Tata Motors finished up 1.9%, while Ashok Leyland, which has a unit making electric buses, jumped 2.5% before settling up 0.9%.Direct Employment Generation:

The scheme will generate 45,000 to 55,000 direct jobs through deployment of around 10,000 buses in city bus operation.

The Scheme has two segments:

Segment A – Augmenting the City bus services:(169 cities)

The approved bus scheme will augment city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Associated Infrastructure will provide support for Development/ up-gradation of depot infrastructure; and Creation of behind-the-meter power infrastructure (substation, etc.) for e-buses.

Segment B– Green Urban Mobility Initiatives (GUMI): (181 cities)

The scheme envisages green initiatives like bus priority, infrastructure, multimodal interchange facilities, NCMC-based Automated Fare Collection Systems, Charging infrastructure, etc.

Support for Operation: Under the scheme, States/Cities shall be responsible for running the bus services and making payments to the bus operators. The Central Government will support these bus operations by providing subsidy to the extent specified in the proposed scheme.

Boost to E-Mobility:

The scheme will promote e-mobility and provide full support for behind-the-meter power infrastructure.

Cities will also be supported for development of charging infrastructure under Green Urban Mobility Initiatives.

The support to bus priority infrastructure shall not only accelerate the proliferation of state-of-the-art, energy efficient electric buses but also foster the innovation in the e-mobility sector as well as development of resilient supply chain for electric vehicles.

This scheme shall also bring in economies of scale for procurement of electric buses through aggregation for e-buses.

Adoption to Electric mobility will reduce noise and air pollution and curb carbon emission.

Modal shift due to increased share of bus-based public transportation will lead to GHG reduction.

