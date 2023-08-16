PM e-Bus Seva Scheme announced, 10,000 electric buses to be deployed in 169 cities, e-bus makers shares rally2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST
During a briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Union Minsiter Anurag Thakur says PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. ₹57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country
The union cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ for augmenting city bus operation under which 10,000 e-buses will be deployed across cities in the country.
