Union Minister Anurag Thakur further said, "Out of ₹57,613 crores, ₹20,000 crores will be provided by the Central government. The scheme will cover cities with 3 lakhs and above population. Under this scheme, city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will be done. This scheme will support bus operations for 10 years."

