PM investor roundtable: 2 Japanese cos to diversify manufacturing base in India

NEW DELHI : Two Japanese companies-- Toyota-Tsusho Corp and Sumida Corp—plan to diversify manufacturing base in India, two government officials aware of the development said.

The finance ministry has been working with Japan’s ministry of economy and trade industry (METI) to include diversification of manufacturing base by Japanese companies in India. This would also involve investment in strategic sectors such as space and hi-end technology, one of the officials cited above said. The said investment by the companies will be in rare earth metals and automotive parts.

“Ahead of the global investors roundtable of financial assistance, the Japanese investors had informed the Prime Minister for two Japanese companies to diversify their manufacturing base in India. We have been working closely with METI and Japan’s finance ministry for this," a senior government told Mint.

The development comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday made a pitch to 20 leading global investors, heads of sovereign wealth funds and pension funds with total assets worth $6 trillion, seeking long-term investments in India’s infrastructure sectors to make the country’s economic growth sustainable.

“A Prime Minister’s level concall has ensured it," the official said.

“India’s growth has the potential to catalyze global economic resurgence. Any achievement by India will have a multiplier effect on world’s development and welfare. A strong and vibrant India can contribute to stabilization of the world economic order. We will do whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence," Modi said while addressing the top global fund managers under the banner of Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR).

The meet saw participation from across the world represented by the 20 head honchos of sovereign wealth and pension funds such as GIC, Temasek, US International Development Finance Corporation, Pension Denmark, Qatar Investment Authority, Japan Post Bank and Korea Investment Corporation and others with total assets under management worth $6 trillion. Major Indian industrialists including Deepak Parekh, Ratan Tata, Nandan Nilekani, Mukesh Ambani, Dilip Shanghvi and Uday Kotak also shared their experience at the meet.

The larger idea of the roundtable was to provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India

