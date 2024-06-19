Heatwave in India: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India Government is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India, news agency ANI reported. This comes as Delhi continues to be in the grip of a heatwave with maximum temperature "feeling" like 51 degree Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In May alone, 46 people have died due to heatstroke. However, suspected heatstroke cases in May were 1,918. According to data shared by states, over 7 lakh people were admitted to emergency departments of primary care hospitals.

(This is a developing copy)

