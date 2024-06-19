Govt plans to issue new advisory as severe heatwave in northern India claims 5 lives in Delhi
Heatwave in India: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India Government is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India, news agency ANI reported. This comes as Delhi continues to be in the grip of a heatwave with maximum temperature "feeling" like 51 degree Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).