Wed Jun 19 2024 15:54:35
Govt plans to issue new advisory as severe heatwave in northern India claims 5 lives in Delhi

Livemint

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India Government is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India

New Delhi: A boy jumps into a waterbody to get relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert because of prevailing heatwave conditions in the national capital (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: A boy jumps into a waterbody to get relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert because of prevailing heatwave conditions in the national capital (PTI)

Heatwave in India: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India Government is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India, news agency ANI reported. This comes as Delhi continues to be in the grip of a heatwave with maximum temperature "feeling" like 51 degree Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In May alone, 46 people have died due to heatstroke. However, suspected heatstroke cases in May were 1,918. According to data shared by states, over 7 lakh people were admitted to emergency departments of primary care hospitals.

(This is a developing copy)

Published: 19 Jun 2024, 05:51 PM IST
