Heatwave in India: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India Government is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India, news agency ANI reported. This comes as Delhi continues to be in the grip of a heatwave with maximum temperature "feeling" like 51 degree Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In May alone, 46 people have died due to heatstroke. However, suspected heatstroke cases in May were 1,918. According to data shared by states, over 7 lakh people were admitted to emergency departments of primary care hospitals.

(This is a developing copy) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!