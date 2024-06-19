Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / Policy/  Govt plans to issue new advisory as severe heatwave in northern India claims 5 lives in Delhi

Govt plans to issue new advisory as severe heatwave in northern India claims 5 lives in Delhi

Livemint

  • The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India Government is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India

New Delhi: A boy jumps into a waterbody to get relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert because of prevailing heatwave conditions in the national capital

Heatwave in India: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India Government is working on a new advisory considering the prevalent heatwave situation, especially in the Northern parts in India, news agency ANI reported. This comes as Delhi continues to be in the grip of a heatwave with maximum temperature "feeling" like 51 degree Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In May alone, 46 people have died due to heatstroke. However, suspected heatstroke cases in May were 1,918. According to data shared by states, over 7 lakh people were admitted to emergency departments of primary care hospitals.

(This is a developing copy)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.