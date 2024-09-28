PM Modi invokes surgical strike at Hisar rally, asks ’What did Congress do?’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing it as the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country. Invoking the surgical strike carried out during the NDA government during Haryana’s Hisar rally, the prime minister said, “What did the Congress do? They asked our army for proof of the surgical strike.”

Referring to the Sukhwinder Sukhu government in Himachal, PM Modi said Congress is the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country. They made big promises to people during the election campaign, but when it came to power, it put all those pledges on the backseat.

“You can see the condition of Himachal Pradesh in the neighbourhood. They lied to the people of Himachal Pradesh during elections and now after forming the government, people are asking Congress what happened to your promises and Congress is asking the people who are you? There can never be stability where Congress is. How can a party that cannot bring unity among its leaders bring stability to the state?."

Taking a jibe at the friction and infighting in the Haryana Congress, the prime minister said that a fight is on within the party to gain supremacy, rather than to show concern for the public.

“People are seeing how there is an infighting in Congress to become the Chief Minister. 'Bapu' is also a contender and so is his son. And both of them are together engaged in eliminating others. And seeing all this, the aware citizens of Haryana have started eliminating Congress...The doors of Congress are completely closed for Dalits and backwards. Congress knows that Dalits do not vote for it, that is why it hates the entire Dalit community...”

Addressing his third election meeting in the poll-bound state, PM Modi said,"The people of Haryana have made up their minds to give BJP a chance for the third time. Everyone is saying 'Bharosa Dil Se BJP Phir Se'. As the polling date is coming closer, Congress leaders are saying that Congress will face the same fate as it did in Madhya Pradesh..."

PM Modi said, "Whenever Congress people talk to you about farmers, ask them that you have governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal. Implement something there. After the formation of the Congress government in Karnataka, hundreds of farmers have committed suicide. Congress has also lied to you on MSP. The truth is that the BJP government is buying 24 crops on MSP, whereas in Congress-ruled states only 1-2 crops are bought on MSP..."

PM Modi said the grand old party is in the clutches of Urban Naxalites and they meet those people in abroad who speak the language of India's enemies.

“Today's Congress is in the clutches of Urban Naxalites. Who do Congress leaders meet when they go abroad? They meet those people who speak the language of India's enemies. Congress's international partners are those people who are involved in defaming India all over the world. When they go abroad, Congress leaders speak the same language. You should think why does Pakistan support Congress? The people of Haryana should be very cautious about Congress's intentions..."