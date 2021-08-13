1 min read.Updated: 13 Aug 2021, 02:13 PM ISTLivemint
The policy will play a key role in 'Waste to Wealth' programme, Modi said, adding it will also help in reducing pollution in our cities
Vehicle Scrappage Policy will play a big role in the modernization of the vehicular population in the country, removing unfit vehicles from the roads in a scientific manner, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Investor Summit in Gujarat via video conference.
Here is all you need to know about National Automobile Scrappage Policy: