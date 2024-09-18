On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ in India. This decision follows the presentation of a comprehensive report from a high-level committee on the proposal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bill is likely to be introduced in the Parliament during the upcoming winter session.

The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Placing the report before the Cabinet was a part of the law ministry's 110-day agenda.

Simultaneous polls will help save resources, spur development and social cohesion, deepen "foundations of democratic rubric" and help realise the aspirations of "India, that is Bharat", the panel had said.

The panel also recommended the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in consultation with state election authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, the ECI is responsible for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, while the local body polls for municipalities and panchayats are managed by state election commissions.