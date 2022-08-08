Modi to launch three health schemes on Aug 15

Heal in India will be the country’s first institutional mechanism to promote medical tourism, the third official said. “The idea is to create a platform that will facilitate international patients coming to India for treatment. This will give liberty to foreign and overseas patients to choose hospitals in India as per the package rate, facilities, and kind of services in any part of the country they want to get the treatment. For example, Kerala is running one such portal, but the health ministry’s platform on medical value travel will be a comprehensive one. Patients can report their grievances and also give feedback ratings to the hospital. Even patients can contact the hospital and take telemedicine before coming to India. This platform will cater to foreign patients, with a list of high-end hospitals to less expensive hospitals as per their requirement," the official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}