Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] : Over 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers sustained minor injuries after helium balloons exploded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai on September 17.

The incident took place at Padi near Chennai's Ambattur. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

In the video, it was revealed that a spark from fireworks resulted in an explosion of helium-filled balloons after which the people standing near the balloons suffered injuries.

More details in this regard are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

