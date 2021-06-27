PM Modi to inaugurate Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad today

PM Modi to inaugurate Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad today1 min read . 06:13 AM IST
- PM Modi will reach Ahmedabad at 11.30 AM to inaugurate the Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy at AMA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Gujarat today to inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Ahmedabad at 11.30 AM.
"Tomorrow, 27th June will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad. This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan," PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet yesterday.
"You are cordially invited to the VIRTUAL INAUGURATION OF ZEN GARDEN & KAIZEN ACADEMY at AMA by SHRI NARENDRA MODI, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at 11.30 am IST on SUNDAY, JUNE 27. Join us Live on our YouTube Channel https://youtube.com/c/AhmedabadManagementAssociation... #amaahmedabad #ahmedabad #ZenGarden", tweeted AMA.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister's Office that day.
