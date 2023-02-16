PM Modi's strategies to boost border security against Chinese aggression- Explained
- PM Narendra Modi-led government has devised a three pronged strategy to fortify Indian soil against Xi Jinping's aggressive efforts. Read on to know more
India's international face during conflicts have not been of statements or suggestion but that of action. The Indo-China conflict that re-ignited in 2020 with the Galwan Valley clash might not have resolved itself despite several diplomatic and demilitarization talks, PM Narendra Modi-led government has devised a three pronged strategy to fortify Indian soil against Xi Jinping's aggressive efforts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×