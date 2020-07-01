PM Narendra Modi extends free foodgrain scheme for poor till November

On Monday, the Union home ministry extended the lockdown in containment zones till the end of July, but tried to minimize movement curbs to boost economic activity. The guidelines eased night-time curfew and allowed more than five people to visit a shop at a time. “In the coming days, we will further strengthen our efforts and continuously work to empower the poor, downtrodden and deprived sections of society. While taking all the precautions, we will further expand economic activities. We will work ceaselessly for Atmanirbhar Bharat. We all will be vocal for local," Modi said a day after India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Vigo Video and Helo.