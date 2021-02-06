PM Narendra Modi hails country's judiciary for safeguarding people's rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the country's judiciary, saying that it has performed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights and upholding personal freedom, and added that it has also strengthened the Constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister praised the judicial reforms taken up by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice for making justice available even in challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the Gujarat High Court showed its adaptive capability by early start of hearing by video conferencing, SMS call-out, e-filing of cases and ‘email my case status’.

The Court also started streaming of its display board on YouTube and uploaded its judgements and orders on the website. The Gujarat High Court became the first court to stream the court proceeding live. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that digital infrastructure put in place by the Law Ministry’s e-Courts Integrated Mission Mode Project has been adopted so quickly by the courts.

PM Modi informed that today, more than 18 thousand courts have been computerized and there is a new momentum in e-proceedings in court after the Supreme Court giving legal sanctity to tele-conferencing and video conferencing. “It is a matter of great pride that our Supreme Court has heard the greatest number of cases via video conferencing among all the Supreme Courts of the world" said the Prime Minister.

Ease of Justice got a new dimension by e-filing of cases, Unique Identification Code and QR code for cases, which led to setting up of National Judicial Data Grid. The Grid will help lawyers and litigants to know about their cases. This ease of justice is enhancing not only the ease of living but also the ease of doing business as foreign investors are feeling more confident about safety of their judicial rights.

World Bank has also praised the National Judicial Data Grid. E-Committee of The Supreme Court and NIC are creating safe cloud-based infrastructure. The Prime Minister informed that possibilities of use of artificial intelligence is being explored to make our system future ready. This will increase the efficiency and speed of the judiciary.

Talking about E-Lok Adalats, The Prime Minister mentioned the first E Lok Adalats in Junagarh 30-40 years ago. Today, e-lok adalats have become source of timely and convenient justice as lakhs of cases have been heard in 24 states. This speed, trust and convenience is the demand of today’s judicial system, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that AatmNirbhar Abhiyan will play a big role in the efforts of the judicial modernization. Under the Abhiyan, India is promoting its own video conference platform. E-Seva Kendras in High Courts and district courts are helping in bridging the digital divide.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via