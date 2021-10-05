Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Narendra Modi hands over 75,000 PM Awas Yojana houses to beneficiaries

PM Narendra Modi hands over 75,000 PM Awas Yojana houses to beneficiaries

PM Narendra Modi digitally handover keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
01:03 PM IST

  • PM Narendra Modi also flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 'Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo and digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

After arriving at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Governor Anandiben Patel, walked through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo.

He also interacts with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under the mart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

PM Modi also flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

The Prime Minister will also release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

At the event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the Centre has sanctioned 17.3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and over 8.8 lakh beneficiaries have been given houses so far.

"More will be given today by the Prime Minister," he said.

"From 2004 to 2014, 1.57 crore was invested in the urban development under central schemes. In the last 6 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the investment in urban development has been increased to seven-folds. Today 11.83 crore has been invested," Puri said. 

