Home / Politics / Policy /  How a Japanese kid impressed PM Modi with his Hindi in Tokyo. Watch video

How a Japanese kid impressed PM Modi with his Hindi in Tokyo. Watch video

Ritsuki Kobayashi said that he is very happy and said, ‘He (PM Modi) read my message, which I wrote on paper and this is the reason that I am very happy and even I got his signature.’
1 min read . 09:49 AM ISTLivemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Tokyo for a two-day visit, on Monday morning interacted with children here waiting to welcome him outside the Hotel New Otani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed to see the Hindi fluency of a kid, Ritsuki Kobayashi, who was waiting for an autograph from him. "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?" PM Modi told him during the interaction

Ritsuki Kobayashi said that he is very happy and said, "He (PM Modi) read my message, which I wrote on paper and this is the reason that I am very happy and even I got his signature."

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo to participate in the Quad summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

After landing in Tokyo, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora."

Ahead of his visit to Japan, PM Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.